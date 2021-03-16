Truegame (TGAME) Trading 85.8% Higher This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Truegame token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $95,256.29 and $1.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 85.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00049386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.83 or 0.00651237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00070494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025891 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00035274 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

Truegame Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

