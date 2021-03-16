TrueUSD Market Cap Reaches $302.75 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $302.75 million and $132.40 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00048901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00651130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025757 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035397 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 302,777,227 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

