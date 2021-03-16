Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 58,118.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914,784 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $43,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 225,353 shares of company stock worth $11,356,535 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

