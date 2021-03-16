Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in February

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 11th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCNNF shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNNF remained flat at $$51.23 on Tuesday. 283,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

