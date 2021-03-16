Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 872,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Trustmark worth $23,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,210,000 after buying an additional 50,945 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,397,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 680,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 227,774 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 547,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TRMK opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

