Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Shares Gap Down to $37.30

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.30 ($0.49), but opened at GBX 35.60 ($0.47). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48), with a volume of 1,387,848 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Tungsten from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of £46.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87.

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

