Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Short Interest Up 28.0% in February

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.
In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 706 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.54, for a total transaction of $112,635.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,329,573.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $846,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,694,772.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,221 shares of company stock valued at $22,292,604. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $144.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.96 and a 200-day moving average of $120.91. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $214.07.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
Further Reading: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.