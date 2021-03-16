Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Short Interest Up 28.0% in February

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 941,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 706 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.54, for a total transaction of $112,635.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,329,573.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $846,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,694,772.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,221 shares of company stock valued at $22,292,604. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,375,000 after buying an additional 370,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after acquiring an additional 234,339 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,840,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $144.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.96 and a 200-day moving average of $120.91. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.