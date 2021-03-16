Tyler W. K. Head Sells 40,400 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $179,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ELVT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elevate Credit by 39.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 205,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Elevate Credit by 22.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.