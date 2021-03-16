Typerium Market Cap Tops $1.34 Million (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Typerium has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $201.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typerium has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00049047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.57 or 0.00651060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025943 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035124 BTC.

Typerium Profile

TYPE is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

