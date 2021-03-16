Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 351,785 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after buying an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,640,000 after acquiring an additional 293,366 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $167,521,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

