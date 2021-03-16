u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a research report on Monday.

UBLXF stock remained flat at $$77.50 during trading on Tuesday. u-blox has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $77.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless semiconductors and modules for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

