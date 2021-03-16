U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Edward L. Kuntz Sells 1,600 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of USPH stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,678. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

