U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.02% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $15,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.34 and its 200-day moving average is $108.77.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

