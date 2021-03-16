Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $82.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

UBER opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after buying an additional 1,276,679 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,423,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

