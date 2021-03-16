Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $15.12 million and $95,483.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,436.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,778.12 or 0.03150671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.38 or 0.00353278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.96 or 0.00928415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.91 or 0.00409155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.48 or 0.00342835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00241617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021753 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.