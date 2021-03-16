UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,653 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of UDR worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,722,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,683,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,354,000 after acquiring an additional 548,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,515,000 after acquiring an additional 152,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,448,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,831,000 after acquiring an additional 164,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of UDR opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.