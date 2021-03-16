Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 545.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $21,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,221 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA opened at $322.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.79. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.68.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.