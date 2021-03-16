Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ULTA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.68.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $322.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.79. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,942,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $74,905,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

