Umbrella Network (UMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.32 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002354 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $24.32 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00034662 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

