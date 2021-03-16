UNICORN Token (UNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,147.30

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 50.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $30,147.30 and approximately $89.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00051893 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.