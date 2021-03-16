UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.16

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 12321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNCFF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

