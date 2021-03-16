UniLend Hits One Day Volume of $9.22 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. UniLend has a market cap of $47.28 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend token can currently be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00005941 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00049853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $368.50 or 0.00666043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00071857 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026310 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,384,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

UniLend Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.