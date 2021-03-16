United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.83 Million

Equities analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report sales of $173.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.90 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $144.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $681.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.50 million to $716.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $695.65 million, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $735.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

UCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

UCBI opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 172.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,903,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 71,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

