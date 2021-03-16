United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $255.00 at Barclays

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $190.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.17% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on URI. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.74.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $323.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.10 and its 200 day moving average is $227.72. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $323.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

