United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $255.00 at Barclays

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $190.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.17% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on URI. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.74.
Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $323.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.10 and its 200 day moving average is $227.72. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $323.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
