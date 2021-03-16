United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) traded down 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.24. 4,989,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 14,318,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lyle Parks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 209,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $186,655.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 950,000 shares of company stock valued at $968,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Antimony stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of United States Antimony worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

