United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Down 7.9%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s share price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.31. 22,304,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 20,732,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in United States Steel by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United States Steel by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

