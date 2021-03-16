UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,032 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $169,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold 25,293 shares of company stock worth $8,732,941 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.87. 16,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,834. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

