Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director William C. Mulligan Sells 2,500 Shares

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $155,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,922. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $848.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $156.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. Analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

