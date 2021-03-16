UnlimitedIP Market Cap Tops $26.52 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 195.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $26.52 million and $79.67 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 421.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00049880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.08 or 0.00650749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00026359 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035100 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

