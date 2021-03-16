Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Short Interest Up 37.4% in February

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the February 11th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

UPST stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.82. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

