Uquid Coin Price Reaches $12.96 on Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $129.55 million and $1.75 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $12.96 or 0.00022992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00049199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.44 or 0.00657414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026132 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00035653 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

