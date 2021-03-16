UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $406.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,121,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.