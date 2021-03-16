USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Update

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the February 11th total of 47,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in USA Truck in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in USA Truck in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USAK stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $133.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.26.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. Equities research analysts expect that USA Truck will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USAK shares. TheStreet raised shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

