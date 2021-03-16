USDK (USDK) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.59 million and approximately $269.01 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.49 or 0.00457103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00062513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00107588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00071697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.52 or 0.00574355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000512 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

