USDX [Lighthouse] Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $167.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $167.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,436.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $526.26 or 0.00932485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.49 or 0.00342847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00028597 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002526 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

