USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $167.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $167.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,663.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $526.76 or 0.00946328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.00347528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00028806 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000806 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001902 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars.

