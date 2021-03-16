USDX Price Reaches $0.17 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006273 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.