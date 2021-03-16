Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.30

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 240971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation, and Capital Goods. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.