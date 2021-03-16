Vai (VAI) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.45 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Vai has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Vai token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001650 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $149.30 million and $5.45 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.18 or 0.00454986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00062163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00054044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00107216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00071967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.35 or 0.00574836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 163,882,033 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

