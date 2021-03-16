ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.70

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 22.05 ($0.29). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 1,845,803 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £15.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75.

In other news, insider Martin Lampshire bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £10,120 ($13,221.84).

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and associated biomarkers for cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, an anti-cancer therapeutic that is in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other indications of hormone induced unregulated growth, including endometriosis; VAL301, a reformulation of VAL201, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of women with endometriosis; and VAL401, a reformulation of generic drug Risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

