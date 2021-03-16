Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Up 35.6% in February

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the February 11th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 160.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOUF opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71. Vallourec has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $53.60.

Get Vallourec alerts:

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.