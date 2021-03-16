Valor Token (VALOR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.62 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. One Valor Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and $1.62 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00048901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00651130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025757 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035397 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

