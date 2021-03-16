VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Down 28.7% in February

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the February 11th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $177.87 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.26 and its 200-day moving average is $172.30.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 124,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 162.6% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.