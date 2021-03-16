Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Boosted by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 198.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

VXF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,083. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.80. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

