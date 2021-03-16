Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 61,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,278,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,679,474. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.