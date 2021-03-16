Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $257.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.60 and its 200-day moving average is $243.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.