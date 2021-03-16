Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lowered by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.31. 40,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,673. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $269.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.60 and a 200-day moving average of $243.95.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.