Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 680,200 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the February 11th total of 956,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 878,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,889,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,627,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,559,000 after buying an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,120,000 after purchasing an additional 288,565 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $15,328,000.

VCLT stock opened at $99.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $113.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

