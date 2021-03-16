Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the February 11th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $232.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.30. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $94.30 and a fifty-two week high of $247.55.

