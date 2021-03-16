Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $364.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $364.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.